Transforming Cities funding of £31.2m to make major changes to Harrogate, Skipton and Selby

Funding of £31.2m has been awarded as part of the transforming cities fund.

The funding follows a successful bid to the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund by a partnership of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, North Yorkshire County Council, Craven District Council, Harrogate Borough Council and Selby District Council.

Consultations will be launched shortly on proposals to enhance the gateways to the North Yorkshire towns of Harrogate, Selby and Skipton.

Proposals include new entrances to railway stations, new public spaces linking stations to town centres and better access to education and employment sites.

Background

£5.8m Skipton

£17.5m Selby

£7.9m Harrogate

Funding is for Skipton, Selby and Harrogate as they are part of the Leeds city region

Proposals for Harrogate

3 options for James Street

1 and 2 lane options for Station Parade

Trees, planting and other greenery

Flexible spaces for public events

An improved welcome from the bus and train stations

Quicker and more reliable buses

Safer walking and cycling

Timescales

Funding approved – June 2020

Public consultation – February/ March 2021

Ongoing stakeholder engagement – Spring/ Summer 2021

Finalise designs/ start of construction Spring 2022

It aims to connect people to economic and education opportunities through affordable, sustainable transport, boosting productivity and helping to create cleaner, happier and healthier communities for the future.

Councillor Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, said: Through the Harrogate Congestion Study, it was clear the community wanted to see improvements to walking, cycling and public transport prioritised. The TCF project is the first step to delivering this and I’m pleased that the hard work and determination of council officers has paid off, and helped secure around £8million for the Harrogate bid. This funding will allow communities across the region to easily access a transport network which is hassle-free and offers realistic sustainable alternatives to the car. It will also deliver a 21st century travel network that is vital if we want to ensure economic growth around the region.

Cllr Mackenzie added: This is your chance to have a say on major improvements to town centre environments in three of our North Yorkshire towns. The proposals are at an early stage and your feedback will help to shape the next stage of the project plans, which are due to be completed in autumn this year.

The consultation will be open until 24 March 2021.