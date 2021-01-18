Amber weather warning for Yorkshire due to forecast heavy rain

Please share the news

















Drivers who have to travel are being urged to take extra care on motorways and major A roads overnight and until Thursday (21 January) due to heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning across parts of Yorkshire & Humber, East Midlands, East of England and North West England, in response to a forecast of heavy rain, which comes into force from 6am tomorrow (19 January) until midday Thursday (21 January).

Highways England is urging drivers to be prepared before setting out on essential journeys, with Met Office reporting rain will be heaviest and most persistent across western facing hills and across higher ground.

Jeremy Phillips, Head of Road User Safety at Highways England, said: Most of us already slow down in snow, ice or fog but when it rains we consider it normal so don’t adapt our driving. Rain makes it harder for tyres to grip the road and harder for drivers to see ahead – significantly increasing the chances of being involved in a collision. We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys, with heavy rain expected over the coming days.





