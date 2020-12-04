Former MasterChef Quarter Finalist to livestream Christmas treat making from the Cedar Court

Please share the news















The Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate Join will livestream a Christmas treat making masterclaess with Chef, (and former MasterChef Quarter Finalist, Chris Hale.

You’ll learn how to make:

Gingerbread Gin

Chocolate Truffles

Chilli & Pepper Chutney

Worry not though folks – Chris assures us that you don’t need to worry about having any of your own Technical Challenge nightmares though!

Chris Hale said: Together we’ll create some of my favourite edible treats that you can share and enjoy with your loved ones this Christmas time. I am really looking forward to teaching people of all ages and culinary abilities how to make these edible treats. I am very sure that we’ll all end up having some much needed fun. This will be a lively lesson for everyone involved and you’ll end up with both a great set of gifts and some new culinary skills.

They will be livestreaming this event to their Harrogate Facebook Page on Sunday 20 December 2020 and will cost £9.99

Chris will be teaching you from 14:00 for 1hour and fifteen minutes – see https://fb.me/e/4LoK7r6Yu

During the cooking Chris will also be fielding any questions you may have and talking about the real pressure of being a MasterChef Quarter Finalist.

Your ingredient list will be sent out well in advance for you to buy from your chosen store – so, all you’ll need to do is tune in from your kitchen and be ready to create your edible Christmas wonders.