Former MasterChef Quarter Finalist to livestream Christmas treat making from the Cedar Court

/
Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

The Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate Join will livestream a Christmas treat making masterclaess with Chef, (and former MasterChef Quarter Finalist, Chris Hale.

You’ll learn how to make:

  • Gingerbread Gin
  • Chocolate Truffles
  • Chilli & Pepper Chutney

Worry not though folks – Chris assures us that you don’t need to worry about having any of your own Technical Challenge nightmares though!

Chris Hale said:

Together we’ll create some of my favourite edible treats that you can share and enjoy with your loved ones this Christmas time.

I am really looking forward to teaching people of all ages and culinary abilities how to make these edible treats.

I am very sure that we’ll all end up having some much needed fun.

This will be a lively lesson for everyone involved and you’ll end up with both a great set of gifts and some new culinary skills.

They will be livestreaming this event to their Harrogate Facebook Page on Sunday 20 December 2020 and will cost £9.99

Chris will be teaching you from 14:00 for 1hour and fifteen minutes – see https://fb.me/e/4LoK7r6Yu

During the cooking Chris will also be fielding any questions you may have and talking about the real pressure of being a MasterChef Quarter Finalist.

Your ingredient list will be sent out well in advance for you to buy from your chosen store – so, all you’ll need to do is tune in from your kitchen and be ready to create your edible Christmas wonders.




Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Pickled Sprout, The Yorkshire Hotel
Previous Story

The Yorkshire Hotel reopens with botanical inspired restaurant, The Pickled Sprout

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info