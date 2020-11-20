Harrogate Town clarify current restrictions at the Envirovent Stadium

Harrogate Town have issued a statement clarifying who can attend matches.

In a statement:

At present, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are required to play all of our fixtures behind closed doors, i.e no supporters are allowed to attend. This is a rule set by the UK Government, DCMS & EFL. We do monitor the guidance and rules from the DCMS and EFL on an ongoing basis.

These restrictions are frustrating for everyone, supporters and players alike. However, there is a bigger picture and we all have our part to play in controlling the spread of this virus – sport included.

After a recent meeting between our newly appointed Supporter Liaison Office (SLO), Phill Holdsworth, and members of the Harrogate Town Supporters Club, we would like to cast clarity on the recent EFL guidelines on who can attend matches.

The guidance permits only those essential to ensure safe delivery of the football operations and compliance with all COVID-19 protocols, health and safety measures and normal match day delivery.

This includes employees and contractors of the sports ground, for example safety management and facilities management teams, ground staff and catering. EFL guidance states essential personnel permitted to attend matches is also extended to Directors from each Club. This also covers accredited media staff, including TV, radio, press, photographers – numbers of which are set by the EFL guidance. We take great care in ensuring that all of the requirements, guidelines and directives are adhered to.

In these difficult times, we all rise to the challenge and we stick together, players, supporters and staff.