Workshop Fire in Leeming

Please share the news











3 Shares

Fire crews from Bedale, Northallerton, Ripon, Richmond, Thirsk and Harrogate are at a workshop, containing propane cylinders, on fire on the Roman Road in Leeming.

The NYFRS control room received the call at around 10:45am.

On their arrival crews found the workshop building which is approximately 30x20m well alight.

3 main jets and 2 hose reel jets are currently in use to tackle the fire and try to prevent it spreading. The Aerial Ladder Platform is also in attendance and being set up at the scene, and the water bowser from Tadcaster has been requested.

Crews are likely to be at the scene for some time tackling the fire.