Fountains by Floodlight and half-term adventures at Fountains Abbey

The ruins of Fountains Abbey floodlit from the East Green. This and other images in high resolution can be found HERE.

The event will be a little different this year and run every evening between Monday 19 October – Sunday 25 October from 5pm to 8:30pm.

Visitors will be able to watch as the night sky falls over the abbey and ruins start to glow with light. Perfect for an afterschool adventure (don’t forget your torch!) and no need to worry about dinner either as the Mill Yard will be host to hot food from local vendors Pie and Tap, Toast of Harrogate and Posh Dogs.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a choir this year, but visitors can soak up the atmosphere as recorded music echoes throughout the ruins. It’s an experience they won’t forget.

Senior Visitor Experience Officer Jennifer Taylor said: We are delighted to be able to bring back Fountains by Floodlight. We know that our visitors look forward to it ever year and we have worked hard to adapt the event to keep everybody safe. There are a few changes this year. We have limited tickets which must be booked in advance and only the abbey ruins will be illuminated. There are still lots of adventures to be had under the stars and I am really looking forward to seeing our visitors enjoying exploring in the shadows once again.

Booking is essential for Fountains by Floodlight for all visitors, including National Trust members. Tickets will be released on Friday 16 October on the Fountains Abbey website: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden in one batch. Entry will be staggered at half hour intervals throughout the day to help ensure social distancing is maintained. Make sure you’re set and ready to book – once they’re gone, they’re gone!

The autumn fun continues over half-term (24 Oct – 1 Nov). Little ones can stretch their legs in the playground and find fallen leaves to crunch while exploring the abbey and water gardens. Visitors of all ages can watch as the world explodes in a riot of colour all around and take part in our Autumn Detective Trail where they can discover the sights, sounds and textures of the season.