Two decades of positive change in the community for Saint Michael’s lottery-playing ‘hospice heroes’

A well-loved local lottery raising funds for hospice care across the Harrogate District is saying a “Big Thank You” to players for two decades of support.

The Saint Michael’s Community Lottery, established in 2000, has gone from strength to strength, currently raising more than £200,000 a year to enable the charity to offer care, comfort and support to local families affected by terminal illness and bereavement.

Tina Hedges, Deputy Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s, said: We are so proud of our lottery because it shows how much impact we can make together – in fact, 1 in 20 of our patients is cared for thanks to our amazing community of players. It is also a special opportunity to reward our supporters for their generosity, with someone winning the £1,000 jackpot each and every week. Whether you are new or long-standing member, you are all ‘hospice heroes’ – thank you.

To mark the lottery’s 20th year and celebrate the positive change powered by the community, Saint Michael’s has launched the ‘Big Thank You Superdraw’ which will see one lucky winner walk away with a top prize of £2,020.

Tina added: Regular and dependable income, such as the lottery, has never been more important, and in recent times has given us the ability to innovate and adapt to help our community throughout the pandemic – for example through the creation of new services such as our Just ‘B’ anxiety helpline Hear to Help. It is therefore apt that we offer our ‘Big Thank You Superdraw’ during a year when we couldn’t be more grateful for the ongoing support of our community.

Player of almost two decades Richard Toole describes how the lottery offered a special way to support the hospice each week after his wife, Lesley, was cared for in 2003.

Richard said: The 24hr care Lesley received was so impressive; it wasn’t like anything we had experienced before. One of the things which was important were the laughs, it was a really positive place – Lesley loved to laugh, and as a family we always try to bring a little humour into what we do, so we really felt we could be at home there. The hospice was a real lifeline at a very difficult time, when we really needed it, so I had to do something to support it. Playing the lottery was perfect, as it was straightforward, and it has always been a bit of fun – in fact, I won the £1,000 top prize a few months ago. It also creates a steady income for the hospice which relies entirely on donations and does so much good in our community.

The ‘Big Thank You Superdraw’ will be held on Wednesday November 4 2020, and all Saint Michael’s Community Lottery members will be automatically entered. New members can join for a weekly chance to win at www.saintmichealshospice.org or by calling (01423) 878 628.

Players must be over 16, and over 18 to sign up online. T&C's apply. Be gamble aware (0808 8020 133). The Saint Michael's Community Lottery is registered with the Gambling Commission.






