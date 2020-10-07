Harrogate Town receive player and manager of the month nominations from Sky Bet

Please share the news











Harrogate Town football club have received two nominations from Sky Bet.

Aaron Martin, striker has been nominated with Sky Bet saying “The 29-year-old has taken a liking to EFL defences having signed from Guiseley in pre-season. Two goals and three assists in three games have showcased his talent, particularly his dominance in the air and the ability to time his jump.”

Simon Weaver, town manager has also been nominated with Sky Bet saying “Took seamlessly to management in the EFL, guiding his side to an unbeaten first month and a five-point haul. Draws against likely promotion chasers Walsall and Port Vale were as impressive as the opening day 4-0 win at Southend.”

The September nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month Award are:

Ian Henderson (Salford City) – striker

Unwanted by Rochdale, Henderson has taken his scoring boots to Salford and carried on doing what he does best. Four goals in three games included a hat-trick at Grimsby where he calmly despatched two penalties – evidence of his leadership qualities.

Aaron Martin (Harrogate Town) – striker

Paul Mullin (Cambridge United) – striker

Three goals and an assist in Cambridge’s impressive start, the striker is happy to create space for teammates. His most memorable effort didn’t even go down as his goal, a delicious curler at Morecambe which went in off the keeper’s back.

Adam Phillips (Morecambe) midfielder

The on-loan midfielder is back at Morecambe and has continued his fine form from the end of last season. His vision and eye for a pass set up one goal at Southend where he scored another to add to a penalty – won and converted – at Cheltenham.

The September nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month Award are:

John Askey (Port Vale)

No League Two team seemed better placed to make the play-offs than Vale when last season was curtailed. Askey has harnessed the disappointment to start this one impressively, not conceding a goal while amassing seven points from nine.

Mark Bonner (Cambridge United)

The six-month break between seasons ground to a halt the momentum Bonner built up in January and February. It didn’t deter his team from going undefeated, collecting seven points from three games with an 8-0 goal differential.

Mike Flynn (Newport County)

Amid his side’s usual cup heroics and eight September fixtures in all competitions, Flynn juggled his squad adeptly and oversaw a haul of seven points from three unbeaten league games, which included difficult-looking trips to Scunthorpe and Bolton.

Simon Weaver (Harrogate Town)

