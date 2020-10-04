Younger farmers offered leadership chance

Please share the news













Younger agricultural professionals are being offered the chance to hone their leadership skills by the Future Farmers of Yorkshire, as it prepares the region’s farmers for defining challenges that lie ahead for their industry.

Prevailing uncertainty around future support for the sector and the impact of post-Brexit trade deals, mean farmers are having to lead teams of family members and staff into futures where the look and feel of their business is unclear.

Farming faces a period of huge change with the potential loss of the European market, farms facing a crisis in profitability as support payments are restructured and the need for some agricultural businesses to diversify into other areas to protect their livelihoods.

The Future Farmers of Yorkshire, a group backed by registered charity the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, is a network of more than 1,000 younger farmers, vets and industry professionals. A key part of its mission is to inspire and develop the very best young professionals in Yorkshire to lead the region’s agricultural industries to a thriving future.

To contribute towards this goal and prepare farmers for a period of change, the Future Farmers of Yorkshire will host a one-day Leadership Training session at the Pavilions of Harrogate on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Thursday 5th November 2020.

The training course will help participants to develop self-awareness about their own leadership style and to understand the impact this has on others.

Alastair Trickett, a farmer based near Leeds and Chairman of the Future Farmers of Yorkshire said: We are determined to help develop the leaders of this region’s agricultural sector and empower our members to face the future with determination and confidence. That is why we have organised this full day’s Leadership Training course. By taking part, you will find out what is it like to be on the other side of ‘you’ and you’ll learn tools on how to get the best from others through support and challenge. These qualities are going to be crucial for the next generation of farming leaders and we want to do what we can to ensure they have the right opportunities to develop their skills.

There are 15 places available on the Leadership Training course and strict social distancing will be in place during the session. The course is heavily subsidised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, with each attendee asked to make a £50+VAT contribution. To book a place see www.yasshop.co.uk and to join the Future Farmers of Yorkshire email futurefarmers@yas.co.uk






