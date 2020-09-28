2 arrests and drugs seized as Harrogate police continue drive against county lines drug dealing

Police in Harrogate arrested two people from Bradford on Saturday (26 September) as they continue the disruption of county lines drug dealing.

A man, 20 and a boy, 16, were seen acting suspiciously in the Library Gardens area of Harrogate and were stopped by officers from North Yorkshire Police’s proactive Operation Expedite team.

Following searches a large quantity of suspected heroin and crack cocaine was seized and the pair were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

The 20-year-old has been released on police bail and the 16-year-old released while under investigation as enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police’s Expedite teams focus on those involved in drug dealing, particularly ‘county lines’ – dealers travelling from outside of North Yorkshire to pedal drugs in our towns, often exploiting vulnerable and young people and forcing them to sell their drugs for them.

Tackling county lines drug dealing is a priority for North Yorkshire Police, and Expedite teams work proactively to prevent and detect drug dealing and associated offences. They also work to safeguard and protect those who are vulnerable and targeted by organised crime networks.

