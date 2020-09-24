Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts reopens in Harrogate

Please share the news











On 19 September PQA Harrogate reopened their doors for the first time in over 6 months.

Having provided a whole host of exciting virtual performing arts activities throughout lockdown (including workshops with West End performers, filmmaking masterclasses with world class film directors and acting workshops with famous comedians), PQA Harrogate is finally returning to their regular Academy sessions.

Kellie, Principal of PQA Harrogate said: Our Virtual Academy served us well over the past six months, but nothing can beat being back in our performing arts studios, face to face with our wonderfully talented students! Having created COVID safe projects for them in Musical Theatre, Film & Television and Comedy and Drama, we are over the moon for the exciting term ahead. Students at PQA Harrogate will be writing their very own musicals, filming some spooky Halloween-inspired short movies for our National Film Festival, and working on self-tape audition techniques to be in with the chance of winning a one-on-one workshop with one of the UK’s top children’s casting agencies. Things may look slightly different due to COVID but that hasn’t stopped us from continuing to provide as many opportunities for our students as we can. PQA Harrogate is back, raring to go, and once again encouraging our students to: ‘Be Yourself. Be Amazing.

Kellie and her team of professionally trained teachers have been working hard to ensure that the Academy is as safe as possible.

As an Academy, they have also introduced new signing-in and out measures, and numerous COVID safe protocols, inclusive of screening questions, temperature checks and a dedicated Isolation Room within academy.

One PQA Harrogate parent said: My child and I had slightly mixed emotions coming back to PQA – very excited but also a little nervous on what to expect. Prior to the weekend session, Kellie emailed us numerous documents showing how PQA would run safely during COVID, and from the moment we arrived at the academy I was incredibly impressed by the preparations that had been done. I felt safe leaving my child with the welcoming PQA staff.

Another parent also said: When I picked my daughter up after PQA, she was BEAMING with excitement and had the biggest smile on her face! She said she loved being back with all her friends, loved all the sessions and projects she was working on, and talked non-stop all the way home! I had missed seeing her this happy and excited, and I couldn’t be more thankful to PQA Harrogate for their level of professionalism and care for every single student at the academy. Thank you Kellie, and your fantastic team.

PQA Harrogate is enrolling now, classes run on Saturdays from 9.45am-1.00pm and 1.45pm-5.00pm.

They are currently based Harrogate Grammar School, Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 0DZ

For more information or to book a free taster session call 07809 196 953 or email kellie.taylor@pqacademy.com