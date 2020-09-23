Baa-rilliant!  – Welcome to Yorkshire website hits high as TV Dales drama tempts tourists

Please share the news













Viewers of the brand new Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small have been flocking to Welcome to Yorkshire’s website yorkshire.com .

. Since its premiere on Tuesday 1 September, the hit TV adaptation has been a ratings winner.

Based on the best-selling Dales tales from the much-loved Yorkshire vet James Herriot (real name James Alfred ‘Alf’ Wight) and set in stunning Yorkshire Dales locations, it showcases the breathtaking countryside and picturesque villages of this spectacular county and fans of the much-loved series are keen to find out more. A real positive for day trips, wonderful weekend breaks or Herriot-inspired holidays.

Welcome to Yorkshire website traffic has seen a moo-ssive 75% increase year on year for September to yorkshire.com, with its Yorkshire Dales pages showing a 90% rise in views for Sept 1st – 16th September compared to the same period last year, as well as Grassington (location for the All Creatures Great and Small village of Darrowby) pages showing an ass-tronomical 187% increase in page hits, peaking on September 1st, the TV transmission date of All Creatures Great and Small episode 1.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive James Mason said: The power of TV and film shot in the county and its impact on audiences across the globe is colossal. Visitor numbers to Yorkshire increased rapidly pre-COVID-19, following the success of hit productions such as Gentleman Jack, Victoria and Downton Abbey spectacularly showcasing wonderful heritage buildings and stunning scenery. All Creatures Great and Small captures a positivity and a love of the awe-inspiring outdoors, which is welcome now more than ever. It’s no surprise that after seeing Yorkshire on screen, people then want to experience its beauty and drama first hand, which is a real positive for tourism businesses and also as an incentive to encourage people to not only choose Yorkshire as a place to visit, but to live, work and study.

Interest in the county from American audiences is also set to increase in 2021 when All Creatures Great and Small will be seen across the USA.

Welcome to Yorkshire has linked up with Screen Yorkshire through a new website www.filmedinyorkshire.co.uk to provide click-through information on www.yorkshire.com offering things to do and places to stay at fantastic filming locations in Yorkshire.

All Creatures Great and Small has been Channel 5’s biggest success, in terms of TV share, at 25%, leaping to the top of all the channel’s productions since 2006, when Celebrity Big Brother reached 21%.

Filmed in many different desirable Yorkshire locations including Grassington (Darrowby), Bolton Abbey Estate and Ripon Racecourse, the new series of All Creatures Great and Small has also meant a rise in visitor numbers to the Thirsk home and practice of Alf Wight (James Herriot).

Managing Director of The World Of James Herriot in Thirsk Ian Ashton said: We’re absolutely delighted that this iconic show is back on our screens. We’ve been involved with the production company since the start, as much of the memorabilia used in the programme comes from the museum. We’re already seeing an increase in interest and in numbers, but obviously we have to be incredibly careful at the moment because of COVID-19. This is just the kind of boost we all need right now with so much doom and gloom about, a great wholesome show that can be enjoyed by the whole family. It’s great for us but also extremely good for the area and the whole county too. When we start to emerge from COVID-19 I’m sure we’ll see a massive influx of visitors who want to see for themselves the places which inspired the stories we’re all so proud of.

Loving All Creatures Great and Small and all things Yorkshire? Then check out www.yorkshire.com and www.filmedinyorkshire.co.uk – definitely worth in’vet’stigating!