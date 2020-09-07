Rise in burglaries on building sites in the Harrogate area

Please share the news













Over the past two months, North Yorkshire Police has been a rise in the number of burglaries taking place at new homes building sites, particularly in the Harrogate area.

We have seen two incidents in the Harrogate district in the last 48 hours, one at a new home building site at Swale close, Langthorpe, near Boroughbridge, and another in Penny Pot Gardens in Harrogate.

Sites have also been targeted in Skipton, Dishforth, Boroughbridge and Markington.

The items being stolen are predominantly Boilers (Ideal Logik Combi) which have been fitted to the properties. The suspects are cutting the gas/water supply pipes before removing the boilers, which has caused flood damage to some of the houses.

Other stolen property includes furnishings from two show homes (valued at £70,000) from a site in Knaresborough and a Dumper truck stolen from a site at Markington near Ripon.

Officers are asking members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity near building sites in and around Harrogate. It is also asked that any CCTV which may overlook the building sites is checked for suspicious activity, in particular large vans driving outside the sites.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the Force Control Room.