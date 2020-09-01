North Yorkshire Police - Traffic Police
Suspected modern slavery offences uncovered by Harrogate traffic police

A routine stop by traffic cops resulted in three arrests connected to modern slavery offences.

Officers pulled over a silver Audi A4 saloon car on Burn Bridge Road at Pannal, Harrogate, just before 3am on Tuesday (25 August 2020).

Following checks on the vehicle and the occupants, a 47-year-old man from Leeds and a 32-year-old woman from Birmingham were arrested for suspected modern slavery and people trafficking offences. Following questioning, they have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 23-year-old woman from Leeds was also arrested for possession of a Class A drug. No further action was taken against her and officers have provided safeguarding support.




