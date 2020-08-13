Most students have secured their University places say St Aidan’s & St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form

Please share the news











Students from the Associated Sixth Form have emerged from a uniquely challenging year with an impressive set of results in A Level and Level 3 Applied General qualifications.

Despite alterations to a significant number of the grades, conscientiously submitted by teachers in the Association

More than 500 results were adjusted, amounting to 38% of the total number of grades.

Most students aiming for university have still been able to secure places at institutions of their choice, including those applying for Medicine, Veterinary Science and Dentistry and those holding offers for Oxford and Cambridge universities.

A spokesperson for the Associated Sixth Form said: Results were issued electronically for the first time this year to avoid concerns regarding COVID-19 and our expert Careers and pastoral staff have been supporting students wishing to discuss their results and destinations. Many students have asked about the possibility of appealing using their mock exam grades following the government’s last minute announcement this week. Clearly we have to wait for clarification of this process before we can offer guidance for specific individuals.

Amongst all of this uncertainty, however, it is pleasing to note that in most cases our students have received calculated grades from the exam boards that are reflective of their ability. In addition, knowing their Centre Assessed Grades, the hard work and commitment of our students is clear and should be celebrated, as well as the dedication and expertise of their teachers and support staff.

We are truly proud of the students’ achievements, realised against a backdrop of the most extraordinary circumstances, and we are confident that they will move on to rewarding careers in a wide range of professions with resilience gained from this most difficult year which will serve them well in all they do.