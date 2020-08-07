Local retailer bakes it happen for hospice

Please share the news













Last Updated on 7 August 2020 at 10:56am

Saint Michael’s Hospice, Harrogate, is being treated to 100 delicious cupcakes from family owned furniture retailer, Barker and Stonehouse, bringing a moment of sweetness to the hospice’s residents and staff.

The furniture retailer had ordered the cupcakes from Vicky Finch, whose local catering company, Advent Catering, is a longstanding supplier to the store. The original intention was to give them out at a customer event, but when lockdown came into effect, the event was cancelled.

In a show of support for Vicky, Barker and Stonehouse paid for its order anyway, despite having no idea when it would be fulfilled. As lockdown has eased, Vicky asked if Barker and Stonehouse would like the order completing, and the idea of gifting the cakes to the hospice was suggested by a member of the retailer’s team.

James Barker, managing director at Barker and Stonehouse said: We’re always glad to be helping out and giving back to people in the community. Since the Coronavirus crisis hit, we’ve been doing what we can to support local businesses and we still wanted to put the cupcakes to good use. We’re really pleased to have worked with Advent Catering to donate the cupcakes to the people at Saint Michael’s Hospice and hope they’ll bring a moment or two of joy.

Barker and Stonehouse have been giving a helping hand to a range of supplier and community-based businesses throughout lockdown, including using their vans to support pharmacy deliveries and delivering hot meals to key workers in local hospitals.