Harrogate Town AFC open-top bus tour of the town

Harrogate Town AFC will make an open-top bus tour of Harrogate this Saturday, 8 August 2020.
The CNG Stadium – 12:05pm
Empress Roundabout – 12:07pm
Oatlands Drive/Cedar Court Hotel – 12:09pm
York Place/Stray Rein – 12:11pm
The West Park Hotel/Weetons – 12:13pm
Bettys/Cenotaph -12:16pm
The Royal Hall – 12:20pm
The Cairn Hotel/Ripon Rd – 12:22pm
The Claro Beagle/Hydro – 12:24pm
KD Carpets Skipton Road – 12:28pm
Majestic Wine Skipton Road – 12:33pm
Harrogate Fire Station – 12:35pm
Devonshire Place/Skipton Rd – 12:36pm
Empress – 12:38pm
The CNG Stadium – 12:40pm