Two arrests in connection with three Harrogate, Knaresborough and York

Last Updated on 5 August 2020 at 9:10pm

North Yorkshire Police has arrested two people in connection with three recent burglaries in North Yorkshire.

The first burglary took place between 1am and 6am on Tuesday 28 July 2020 on Westbourne Ave in Harrogate.

The offenders gained access to the victim’s home before taking their car keys, a handbag and stealing a black Audi Q7 and a black Toyota Hilux from the driveway outside. The Audi has since been located.

In the second burglary which occurred in the early hours of 3 August, offenders took the car keys from a home on Park Avenue in Knaresborough before stealing a Fiat Doblo van parked outside. The van since been recovered.

Sometime between 8pm on 3 August and 7am on 4 August the third burglary occurred on Danum Road in York. In this incident, the victims came downstairs in the morning to find their home had been broken into and a number of items including a handbag, wallet, two purses and various bank cards have been stolen.

A 17 year-old boy was arrested yesterday evening and interviewed in connection with all three offences. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at court in relation to a separate matter.

A 19 year-old man was also arrested yesterday evening and interviewed in connection with the Knaresborough burglary and has been released on conditional bail.

Anyone with information, including any CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell-camera footage, that could assist the investigations is asked to please email Dominic.Holroyd@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number below when providing any information:

12200128831 – Westbourne Avenue, Harrogate burglary

12200132924 – Park Avenue, Knaresborough burglary

12200133548 – Danum Road, York burglary