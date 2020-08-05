Heavyweight roll for Harrogate solicitor

Please share the news













Last Updated on 5 August 2020 at 11:29am

Harrogate Solicitor Philip Edmondson has been made a Board member by British Weight Lifting.

Philip, who is a Partner and Head of Commercial and Sports Litigation Services at McCormicks Solicitors, is a new Non-Executive Director and will take up his position with immediate effect.

He has extensive experience in matters involving breach of contract, sports disputes (arbitrations, tribunals and FA, Premier League and EFL regulatory matters), insolvency, partnership disputes, professional negligence, HM Land Registry and matters with multi-jurisdictional elements. His particular specialisms are in sports and professional negligence-related matters.

Ashley Metcalfe, CEO of BWL, said: I am delighted that Philip has been appointed to our Board. His legal knowledge and expertise in commercial and sports litigation and regulation will be invaluable as our organisation continues to move forward and our sport continues to grow and engage with a much broader and more diverse customer base. I look forward to working with him to drive British Weight Lifting forward.

Philip Edmondson said: I am excited and honoured to join the team at BWL. Having met the Board, I can see we have a great mix of personalities and expertise to help continue to grow and improve the sport and bring it to new audiences.

McCormicks is renowned for its expertise in Sports Law and counts both the newly-promoted clubs in the region, Leeds United and Harrogate Town, amongst its long-standing clients.