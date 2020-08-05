Harrogate College awarded new pharmacy apprenticeship standard

Please share the news













Last Updated on 5 August 2020 at 2:38pm

Harrogate College will deliver a tailored pharmacy apprenticeship programme, after winning the apprenticeship tender through Health Education England (HEE).

The college will deliver two apprenticeship standards – the Level 2 Pharmacy Services Assistant and the Level 3 Pharmacy Technician. The programmes will run between one year or two.

The apprenticeship aims to develop pharmacy technicians, not only as experts in medicine supply, but as leaders and managers, as well as prepare them for the expanding clinical role.

Lee Pryor, Director of Apprenticeships said: Pharmacists globally are providing services amidst the pandemic, including TRIAGE services, seeing patients and reducing patients’ burden on health care facilities such as hospitals and GP practices. Pharmacists and their teams have been a vital healthcare provider during the outbreak; they remain on the frontline of public health by serving as direct points of access for their patients. There is no better time for this apprenticeship. Pharmacy apprenticeships are an excellent platform for school leavers wanting to get a head start in the world of work or for adults looking to work within pharmacy.

This provision at Harrogate College will open up more opportunities for students in the North, or for those wanting to pursue a different career.

At Level 3, the apprentice will join the General Pharmaceutical Council and will become a qualified pharmacy technician.

As part of the government’s recent announcement, businesses are being given £2,000 for every under-25 year old they take on as an apprentice, to help protect young people entering the workforce. This is in addition to the existing £1,000 payment for new apprentices between the ages of 16-18.

For more about the apprenticeship and how to apply, email apprenticeships@harrogate.ac.uk