Bilton Library takes a step forward to normal service with being open for browsing

Last Updated on 3 August 2020 at 8:20pm

Bilton Library has reopened today (Monday, 3 August 2020) with a limited service.

It will operate reduced opening times:

Monday – 2pm to 4pm

Thursday – 10am to 12am

Friday – 10am to 12am

The library will be open at these times for people to go along and browse for themselves. This is an expansion over the previous click and collect service, which is still available.

Greta Knight said: We are opening on a limited-basis from 3 August. We thought it was best to run the reduced hours as some of our volunteers are still shielding and it makes cleaning regimes easier. But people can now come along, browse and take books away.

All returning books are quarantined for 76-hours, and they have had to make changes within the library.

Grata Knight said: We can’t run a full service and story time, coffee mornings, scrabble club, jigsaw club, newspaper and use of computer terminals have been put on hold for the time being. At any one time we will have 3-volunteers and 4 members of the public, or 4 bubbles. There will be hand sanitizer and we will need people to social distance. We have also needed to change the layout as we needed a space for the quarantined books.

The necessary short-term changes have taken away much of the community involvement, they are urging people to come down and use the facility in safe environment.