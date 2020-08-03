Ambulance

18-year-old man dies at Linton Falls, Grassington

Police were contacted at 7.40pm Friday 31 July 2020 with a report that an 18-year-old man from Bradford was in difficulty in the water at Linton Falls, Grassington.

Members of the public were reported to be attempting to move the man to safety and providing lifesaving assistance. Officers arrived at the scene at 7.55pm and a local Police Community Support Officer provided CPR until Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics arrived shortly after. Despite the efforts of the emergency services at the scene, the man sadly died.

A file has been prepared and passed to the Coroner.




