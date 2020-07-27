Scale the Yorkshire Three Peaks for Martin House

Please share the news













Last Updated on 27 July 2020 at 3:43pm

The event, which had been due to take place in June, has been postponed to Saturday 12th September, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nikki Denton, events manager at Martin House, said: The Yorkshire Three Peaks is the only event in the Martin House calendar that is still able to go ahead this year, so its success is more crucial than ever. We have worked hard to ensure that we can hold the event safely, following the latest government guidelines, and we hope that people will join us to enjoy some of the most magnificent countryside and challenging walks Yorkshire has to offer.

Martin House’s Yorkshire Three Peaks is in its third year, and gives walkers the chance to tackle Whernside, Pen-y-ghent and Ingleborough in one day – covering 24 miles in 10 to 12 hours. This year, Martin House is also offering a Yorkshire One Peak challenge – a four-hour trek up Pen-y-ghent.

Both walks are self-led, but Martin House is working with Kuta Outdoors, who will provide instructions and guides on the route, as well as offering training tips in the run up to the event.

It costs £35 to register for the Three Peaks walk, with walkers asked to raise a minimum of £150 in sponsorship, while the One Peak costs £20 to register, with a fundraising target of at least £50.

All the money raised will go to support Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, including respite care, emergency care and end of life care, as well as bereavement support.

Nikki added: We need to raise nearly 90 per cent of the £9 million it costs to run Martin House each year, and the pandemic has hit our fundraising hard. We hope people will join us to support families from their communities who need the support of Martin House through the pandemic, and beyond.

More details about the Yorkshire Three Peaks and One Peak challenges are available at www.martinhouse.org.uk/yorkshirethreepeaks or by emailing events@martinhouse.org.uk.