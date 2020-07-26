Welcome to Yorkshire tourism finalists for White Rose Awards

Last Updated on
The shortlist for the 2020 White Rose Awards has been revealed with 92 finalists in the running.
The Harrogate District has nominations in most categories, but has failed to have nominations in Arts & Culture.
Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive James Mason said:
Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto this year’s shortlist of finalists for the White Rose Awards. The ceremony is one of Welcome to Yorkshire’s fantastic flagship events and it will be a real privilege to be able to honour the shining stars of Yorkshire tourism, particularly during such a tough year for all in this hardworking sector.
Once again, competition has been tough, with exceptionally high standards, incredible innovation and many excellent examples of business brilliance demonstrated across the county. This will be a fabulous opportunity to promote and celebrate all that’s great about Yorkshire. Good luck to everyone!
White Rose Awards Chair Elaine Lemm said:
During a difficult year for so many, it’s been such a positive experience for the White Rose Award’s panel of prestigious industry-wide experts to see the excellent entries this year. The standard, has again, been incredibly impressive and has made choosing 2020 finalists pretty difficult. However, it’s truly inspiring to see the range of fabulous venues and wonderful attractions out there, offering such high levels of service in this beautiful county. As always, it is easy to see why Yorkshire has an outstanding and continued reputation for top-class tourism and hospitality excellence.
There are 17 categories in total for 2020 and the winner of each category will be ranked as gold, with the two runners up being rated silver and bronze.
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
- Cottage in the Dales
- JORVIK Viking Centre
- Leeds Playhouse
- Waleswood Caravan and Camping Park at Rother Valley Country Park
Arts & Culture Award
- Freedom Festival Arts Trust
- Harewood House Trust
- Huddersfield Literature Festival
- Hull Libraries (The Big Malarkey Festival)
- Kala Sangam
- Selby 950
- The Stephen Joseph Theatre
- Yorkshire Sculpture International
B&B and Guest House of the Year
- Brickfields Farm
- Cawthorne House
- Orchard Lodge
Business Events Venue of the Year
- Mercure Barnsley Tankersley Manor
- Mercure Sheffield Parkway
- The Grand, York
- Lakeside Conference Centre (part of York Biotech Campus)
- Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
- Brompton Lakes
- Catgill Farm – Camping and Luxury Glamping
- Cote Ghyll Holiday Park, Cottage and Mill
- High Oaks Grange
- Peaks and Pods
- The Private Hill
- Waleswood Caravan and Camping Park at Rother Valley Country Park
- Wigwam® Holidays Sedgewell Barn
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
- Bert’s Barrow
- National Centre for Birds of Prey
- Rendezvous Hotel, Skipton
- Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens
- The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa
- Experience of the Year
- Hotham’s Gin School and Distillery
- Leeds Cookery School
- The Bloody Tour of York
- The Cookery School at The Grand, York
- Wensleydale Railway
- YORTOURS
Large Hotel of the Year
- Grantley Hall
- The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa
- The Grand, York
- The White Hart Hotel, Harrogate
- The Yorkshire Hotel
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Cannon Hall Farm
- Castle Howard
- Harewood House Trust
- JORVIK Viking Centre
- Wensleydale Creamery
- York Maze
New Tourism Business Award
- Galtres Lodge Hotel & Forest Restaurant
- Grantley Hall
- The Bay Horse Inn – Goldsborough
- High Oaks Grange
- The Private Hill
Waleswood Caravan and Camping Park at Rother Valley Country Park
Producers and Makers Award
- Bullion
- Bert’s Barrow
- Cryer & Stott Cheesemongers Ltd
- Masons Yorkshire Gin
- Rounton Coffee Roasters
- The Candied Peel Cake Co
Pub of the Year
- The Black Bull, Moulton
- The Carpenter’s Arms
- The Clarendon Country pub with rooms
- The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
- The Millers Bar
Self-catering Accommodation of the Year
- Broadgate Farm Cottages
- Cottage in the Dales
- Grand Get-Togethers
- High Oaks Grange
- Higher Scholes Cottage Holidays
- Holly House Farm
Small Hotel of the Year
- Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa
- Galtres Lodge Hotel
- Goldsborough Hall
- Grays Court Hotel
- The Devonshire Fell
- The Traddock
- The Wensleydale Heifer
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Bolton Castle
- Bradford Cathedral
- Ingleborough Cave & Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail
- Mother Shipton’s
- Skipton Boat Trips
- Studfold Adventure Trail
- World of James Herriot
Taste of England – Casual Dining Award
- Devour at the Dyehouse
- Drewtons Farm Shop and Restaurant
- Forest Restaurant at Galtres lodge
- Quayside
- The Rattle Owl
- Wensleydale Creamery
Tourism Event Award
- Banana Kick & LeedsBid
- Bronte Bars & Events – The Gin Express Experience on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway
- Freedom Festival Arts Trust
- Hallowscream at York Maze
- Rhubarb Festival
- York Balloon Fiesta
Simon Cotton, MD of the HRH Group said:
We are absolutely delighted that two of our properties have been recognised in these prestigious awards. The hotels have both developed significantly over the past two years and have secured their places as two of the best Yorkshire has to offer.
The winners of the awards will be announced at the end of August with the exact date and location still to be confirmed.