Welcome to Yorkshire tourism finalists for White Rose Awards

Last Updated on 26 July 2020 at 11:23am

The shortlist for the 2020 White Rose Awards has been revealed with 92 finalists in the running.

The Harrogate District has nominations in most categories, but has failed to have nominations in Arts & Culture.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive James Mason said: Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it onto this year’s shortlist of finalists for the White Rose Awards. The ceremony is one of Welcome to Yorkshire’s fantastic flagship events and it will be a real privilege to be able to honour the shining stars of Yorkshire tourism, particularly during such a tough year for all in this hardworking sector. Once again, competition has been tough, with exceptionally high standards, incredible innovation and many excellent examples of business brilliance demonstrated across the county. This will be a fabulous opportunity to promote and celebrate all that’s great about Yorkshire. Good luck to everyone!

White Rose Awards Chair Elaine Lemm said: During a difficult year for so many, it’s been such a positive experience for the White Rose Award’s panel of prestigious industry-wide experts to see the excellent entries this year. The standard, has again, been incredibly impressive and has made choosing 2020 finalists pretty difficult. However, it’s truly inspiring to see the range of fabulous venues and wonderful attractions out there, offering such high levels of service in this beautiful county. As always, it is easy to see why Yorkshire has an outstanding and continued reputation for top-class tourism and hospitality excellence.

There are 17 categories in total for 2020 and the winner of each category will be ranked as gold, with the two runners up being rated silver and bronze.

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Cottage in the Dales

JORVIK Viking Centre

Leeds Playhouse

Waleswood Caravan and Camping Park at Rother Valley Country Park

Arts & Culture Award

Freedom Festival Arts Trust

Harewood House Trust

Huddersfield Literature Festival

Hull Libraries (The Big Malarkey Festival)

Kala Sangam

Selby 950

The Stephen Joseph Theatre

Yorkshire Sculpture International

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Brickfields Farm

Cawthorne House

Orchard Lodge

Business Events Venue of the Year

Mercure Barnsley Tankersley Manor

Mercure Sheffield Parkway

The Grand, York

Lakeside Conference Centre (part of York Biotech Campus)

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Brompton Lakes

Catgill Farm – Camping and Luxury Glamping

Cote Ghyll Holiday Park, Cottage and Mill

High Oaks Grange

Peaks and Pods

The Private Hill

Waleswood Caravan and Camping Park at Rother Valley Country Park

Wigwam® Holidays Sedgewell Barn

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Bert’s Barrow

National Centre for Birds of Prey

Rendezvous Hotel, Skipton

Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens

The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa

Experience of the Year

Hotham’s Gin School and Distillery

Leeds Cookery School

The Bloody Tour of York

The Cookery School at The Grand, York

Wensleydale Railway

YORTOURS

Large Hotel of the Year

Grantley Hall

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa

The Grand, York

The White Hart Hotel, Harrogate

The Yorkshire Hotel

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Cannon Hall Farm

Castle Howard

Harewood House Trust

JORVIK Viking Centre

Wensleydale Creamery

York Maze

New Tourism Business Award

Galtres Lodge Hotel & Forest Restaurant

Grantley Hall

The Bay Horse Inn – Goldsborough

High Oaks Grange

The Private Hill

Waleswood Caravan and Camping Park at Rother Valley Country Park

Producers and Makers Award

Bullion

Bert’s Barrow

Cryer & Stott Cheesemongers Ltd

Masons Yorkshire Gin

Rounton Coffee Roasters

The Candied Peel Cake Co

Pub of the Year

The Black Bull, Moulton

The Carpenter’s Arms

The Clarendon Country pub with rooms

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

The Millers Bar

Self-catering Accommodation of the Year

Broadgate Farm Cottages

Cottage in the Dales

Grand Get-Togethers

High Oaks Grange

Higher Scholes Cottage Holidays

Holly House Farm

Small Hotel of the Year

Small Hotel of the Year Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa

Galtres Lodge Hotel

Goldsborough Hall

Grays Court Hotel

The Devonshire Fell

The Traddock

The Wensleydale Heifer

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Bolton Castle

Bradford Cathedral

Ingleborough Cave & Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail

Mother Shipton’s

Skipton Boat Trips

Studfold Adventure Trail

World of James Herriot

Taste of England – Casual Dining Award

Devour at the Dyehouse

Drewtons Farm Shop and Restaurant

Forest Restaurant at Galtres lodge

Quayside

The Rattle Owl

Wensleydale Creamery

Tourism Event Award

Banana Kick & LeedsBid

Bronte Bars & Events – The Gin Express Experience on the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

Freedom Festival Arts Trust

Hallowscream at York Maze

Rhubarb Festival

York Balloon Fiesta

Simon Cotton, MD of the HRH Group said: We are absolutely delighted that two of our properties have been recognised in these prestigious awards. The hotels have both developed significantly over the past two years and have secured their places as two of the best Yorkshire has to offer.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the end of August with the exact date and location still to be confirmed.