Harrogate Town 1 – 0 Boreham Wood

Last Updated on 26 July 2020 at 9:15am

A 64th minute header by Town striker, Jack Muldoon, proved enough to send Harrogate to Wembley for the first time in their history, where they will meet Notts County in the Nation League Play Off Final.

Apart from an early header from Boreham’s Rhead which just shaved the outside of Town’s upright, it was the Wetherby Roaders who dominated the first half.

Visiting keeper, Nathan Ashmore had to make a series of fine saves from Jack Diamond,Lloyd Kerry and Muldoon to prevent Town taking a healthy lead.

On thirty-six minutes he made the save of the half when he clawed debutant Martin’s effort round the post after the striker connected with Josh Falkingham’s cross.

The worrying thing for the Town camp was for all their dominance the score remained goalless and Boreham Wood began to creep into the game with Marsh shooting across goal moments before the interval.

The visitors started the second half strongly and Belshaw did well to block a low shot from Marsh which looked goal bound.

Conor Hall was next into action when he made a vital block from Tshmimanga on the line.

But it was Town who were next to threaten with Muldoon outstripping the Wood defence and forcing Ashmore to turn his low shot across goal for a corner.

The all important goal arrived on 64 minutes when Thompson’s corner was headed goalwards by Will Smith and Muldoon reacted quickest to head in from close range.

With just over ten minutes left, Jon Stead,who had replaced Martin, cut in from the right and curled a shot narrowly wide of the far post.

Town survived a late Boreham assault when Shaibu for once got the better of the excellent Warren Burrell,only to shoot across the face of the goal.

Town

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Smith,Hall,Burrell,Thomson(Emmett 80),Kerry,Falkingham,Diamond,Muldoon(Beck 90),Martin(Stead 62).

Unused subs,Cracknell,Leesley,Harratt.

Scorer,Muldoon 64.

Boreham Wood,

Ashmore,Ilesanmi,Ricketts,Champion,Tshimanga,Murtagh,Marsh(Shaibu 72),Fyfield,Thomas,K Smith(Yussuf 78),Rhead.

Unused subs,G Smith,Stephens,Mingola,Shakes.

Booked Ricketts

Referee,Simon Mather