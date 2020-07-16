Fatal collision on Stonepit Lane, Filey

Please share the news











16 July 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on Stonepit Lane in Filey to contact them.

At around 5.05pm on Thursday 16 July 2020 a black Suzuki motorbike and a double decker bus collided near to the entrance of the Blue Dolphin holiday park. Very sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his twenties from Filey, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Due to the collision, the bus caught fire and the road was closed to allow emergency services to safely evacuate the area and successfully extinguish the bus fire. The road currently remains closed at this time (8.45pm.)

Police are appealing to anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself, who did not speak to an officer at the scene, to contact them. They would be particularly interested to hear from anyone who captured dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information over to the Force Control Room. Alternatively you can email the Major Collision Investigation team at mcit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk – please quote reference 12200121214.