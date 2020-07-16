‘2-in-1’ burglary in Weeton

Please share the news











7 Shares

Last Updated on 17 July 2020 at 1:40pm

It happened sometime between 12pm and 12.55pm on Wednesday 15 July when suspects forced entry to the back door of a home on Weeton Lane whilst the victim was out walking the family dog.

The house was ransacked and three sets of keys to a black Land Rover Defender, an Audi and a motor cycle were taken along with a laptop and wallet. The Land Rover, registration number V9 URE, was also stolen from the garage.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information about a black Chrysler that was seen following the stolen Land Rover towards Otley. They would also like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time.

Anyone with information, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage that could assist the investigation is asked to email elizabeth.estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200120384.