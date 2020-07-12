Local photographer helps Harrogate business connect with 70% of customers in striking campaign

Please share the news













Like many others, commercial photographer Charlotte Gale was forced to adapt her offering

during lockdown and look for new opportunities which didn’t require face to face contact. And so, Yorkshire Corporate Cards was born, a concept designed to help firms easily communicate in a more personalised and appropriate way as lockdown restrictions are eased. The initiative has been well received, with one Harrogate business reporting a 70% response rate to their card campaign.

Having worked in marketing before setting up her photography business 12 years ago, Charlotte recognises the importance of maintaining customer relationships and brand visibility, even under the most difficult of circumstances.

Charlotte said: I think the key is for businesses to remain flexible and adapt their offering and procedures as the situation evolves. They need to be vocal about their approach too, so that both customers and staff are aware and reassured.

For many businesses, the pace of change in recent weeks has been unprecedented, impacting all areas of operation. Many have been forced to temporarily close their physical doors, but have found new ways of adapting their offering.

Further changes will be needed as lockdown restrictions are relaxed in the coming weeks. Now more than ever it is vital that businesses communicate with their staff, customers and the wider public in a clear and considerate way.

Charlotte has launched a number of new products, under the umbrella ‘Back to Business’, to support businesses in this communication. The first, new brand Yorkshire Corporate Cards, is a personalised Yorkshire themed greetings card and postcard service for businesses. Firms can choose from a wide range of Yorkshire designs for the front of the card, whilst the inside or reverse can be fully customised with logo(s) and text.







Charlottte said: In this digital age, printed cards can be a great way to stand out from the competition and engage in a more personal way. Businesses can use branded cards to thank their loyal customers and staff, target potential clients and reconnect with lapsed ones. My cards are an ideal solution for Yorkshire businesses who want to thank customers and staff for their continued support during this difficult time, launch new products or services, communicate modified ways of working or simply say ‘we’re back’.

Angela Russell of Harrogate based Sky Blue Cleaners and Magic Maid sent out postcards to regular commercial and private clients and was thrilled with the results.

Angela said: It’s been such a difficult time for so many of our customers and we wanted to let them know that we’re thinking of them and we’re here whenever they feel ready to have us back. The response has been fantastic, with 70% of customers getting in touch after receiving the postcard. There have been lots of compliments on the beautiful Stray blossom photo on the front too. A lovely personal touch for our predominantly Harrogate based customers.

You can find out more about Charlotte’s corporate cards at www.yorkshirecoporatecards.com