Collision in Harrogate between motorcycle and car

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a road traffic collision that occurred on Walworth Avenue, Harrogate.

It happened on Wednesday (8 July) at around 4.20pm.

The collision involved a black and red Honda CBR motorcycle and a grey Toyota Auris close to the junction with Kennion Road.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. We are particularly interested in any witnesses to the manner of driving of either vehicle before or at the time of the collision, and anyone who may have dashcam footage of this.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey. You can also email Chris.Storey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200115942.




