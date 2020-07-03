In pictures: Harrogate Wetherspoons gets set to open post-lockdown

Harrogate Wetherspoons is getting ready to open on the 4 July 2020.

In-line with guidance, they have removed a number of the tables and installed some screening, resulting in an overall reduction in capacity.

Drinks can be ordered using an App or there is queuing system to the till points.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said:

The Winter Gardens is an extremely popular pub.

We are looking forward to welcoming back staff and customers after a lengthy hiatus.

We have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that the pub will be safe for staff to work in and for customers to socialise in.

 




