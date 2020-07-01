Police say there will be extra patrols this weekend as pubs and bars reopen

Please share the news













Last Updated on 1 July 2020 at 5:35pm

As most pubs and bars open up this weekend, members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence on the streets of York and North Yorkshire.

Extra patrols will be deployed across the county as officers work with partner agencies to help ensure the long-awaited opening of licensed premises passes safely.

Some licensed premises have chosen a staged approach to opening so may not be open this weekend, and some are operating a booking system. Customers are advised to check in advance to see if their intended venues are open before they set off, book in advance if required, and remember a face-covering for travelling on public transport.

Drink and drug driving patrols will also be stepped up and drinkers are urged to plan in advance and ensure they have the means to get home safely.

As they have been for the past three months, officers continue to work with partner agencies to plan for the opening up of licensed venues and urge everyone to play their part in the same way they did during ‘lockdown’ and celebrate respectfully and peacefully, keeping in mind that coronavirus has not gone away.

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, said: Firstly, my thanks go to everyone who has stayed at home and allowed us to get to the stage where we can see our communities come back to life, albeit still with some restrictions. We understand that it has been difficult for many people both in terms of health concerns and economic concerns. As we see our high streets, communities and now licenced venues open up again, we urge people to drink responsibly and respect local residents and their peace and quiet. Licensees have had a very difficult few months, please don’t make things worse for your favourite pub or bar by risking their licence through antisocial behaviour or worse. Please plan ahead, enjoy our new semblance of freedom and keep in mind the sacrifices that were made to get us to this point.







Richard Flinton, Chair of North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum and Chief executive of NYCC, added: This is a really important moment for North Yorkshire and York and we have worked hard as a collective with many businesses to help them to prepare for the new measures that must be in place to help them to reopen safely. The hospitality industry is worth more than £1.8billion to the economy of North Yorkshire alone and it is very positive to see how carefully the lifting of the lockdown measures are being considered by the many pubs, restaurants and hotels which will start to trade again. If we get this right we will manage the risks and be able to enjoy some semblance of normality with our friends and family again – while not spreading the virus. So please understand the critical role you each have to play in making sure we contain the virus in our area and return to the new normal as safely as we can.

David A Kerfoot MBE DL, Chair of the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, added: The hospitality sector, pubs, bars, restaurants, play a crucial role in our economy and provide flexible employment which many people benefit from, particularly working mums and young people. We’re delighted that the sector will re-open and thank the hard working staff in these establishments for their efforts in adapting to the changes in service that are required for everyone’s safety. We plea with the public to put kindness and the safety of themselves and others, at the forefront of their mind as they enjoy the return of our fantastic hospitality sector this weekend.