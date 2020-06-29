West Harrogate/ Stonefall recycling centre reverts to Wednesday closures

Please share the news













Last Updated on 29 June 2020 at 5:51pm

West Harrogate household waste recycling centre (HWRC) will now close on Wednesdays again from this week (1 July) to bring it into line with the rest of the household waste recycling centres across North Yorkshire.

All the County Council’s HWRCs closed temporarily in March in response to Government restrictions to protect the public during the Covid-19 pandemic. They underwent a phased reopening in May.

All other HWRCs reverted to their usual six-day opening in May, but West Harrogate stayed open on Wednesdays to increase residents’ opportunity to dispose of their waste, while options were developed to reopen Harrogate’s other site, Harrogate Stonefall.

However, following the reopening of Harrogate Stonefall earlier this month demand at West Harrogate has started to decline. The mobile HWRC service also resumed this month, with sites within Harrogate district.

Cllr Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: As we are no longer experiencing long queues for this site, we can return to the normal opening days. The tonnages and users of West Harrogate are dropping because Harrogate Stonefall has now re-opened, so we are continuing to return to business as usual.

There are still some restrictions at HWRCs, so customers are advised to check the county council’s website for details. Some small trailers are now being allowed at some sites, but please check in advance at www.northyorks.gov.uk/household-waste-and-recycling-during-coronavirus-covid-19