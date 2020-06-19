IDAS domestic abuse charity launches a virtual ‘Big Yorkshire Tour’ event

Please share the news













Last Updated on 19 June 2020 at 1:43pm

Local domestic abuse charity launches a virtual ‘Big Yorkshire Tour’ event to raise vital funds for their lifesaving services.

IDAS is the leading specialist domestic abuse service in Yorkshire, supporting over 15,000 people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence in Yorkshire each year.

For further information about our service please visit our website Idas.org.uk

Throughout July, the teams at Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) are completing a variety of challenges to clock up miles towards their goal of completing a 300-mile virtual tour of Yorkshire. The charity is also calling for the public to support their efforts by joining the tour.

Participants can choose the distance that they would like to cover and are invited to devise creative ways to cover the distance. The challenge can be undertaken from home, in the garden or as part of regular daily exercise, you don’t even need to be in Yorkshire to take part, so long as everyone has fun, stays safe and the activities stay within the government guidelines.

The charity has already received support from people pledging to skateboard, kayak and roller-skate the miles, whilst others are opting for more traditional modes of travel such as walking or running. IDAS is encouraging everyone to take part in the fundraiser either as individuals, families or as part of a team of colleagues or friends.

IDAS CEO Sarah Hill says of the tour: The lockdown has been difficult for many people, for those living with a controlling or abusive partner there will have been little to no respite or relief. As lockdown restrictions lift, our teams are responding to a surge in calls to our helplines and we want to make sure that everyone who contacts us receives the support they need. To do this we need additional funds to meet the demands and we are asking the public to support us by taking part in the tour. We hope that the IDAS Big Yorkshire Tour will bring people together around an important cause and let people know that our support is available to anyone affected by domestic abuse.

To get involved in the tour you can register on the IDAS Big Yorkshire Tour website and set up a fundraising page to collect sponsorship or pay a one-off joining fee. See https://bigyorkshiretour.idas.org.uk/