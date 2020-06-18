Harrogate Mumbler launches The Mumbler Love Local Awards 2020

Please share the news













Last Updated on 18 June 2020 at 9:05pm

The “Harrogate Mumbler Love Local” awards recognise and celebrate all of the amazing businesses and individuals in the Harrogate & Knaresborough area that we know, love and have missed since lockdown began. The aim of these new awards is to spread public messages of thanks & support to others within our community.

These awards are in lieu of the annual Harrogate Mumbler Awards which were due to take place in November.

Local mum of 2 and founder of Harrogate Mumbler Sally Haslewood, explains more: The Harrogate Mumbler Awards have been held annually for the past 7 years, however given the current climate, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel our usual awards ceremony this year. It wasn’t a decision that we have taken lightly, however we know that right now, things are incredibly tough for small businesses. Many of them have not been able to operate at all for the past 3 months and some are fighting for survival. Therefore, instead of asking for Mumbler Award “winners” we want to help spread messages of support & positivity within our community.

Harrogate Mumbler has been overwhelmed by the support from our local community over what has been such a difficult time for so many people. From the businesses that have had to close, to those that have been able to adapt, to the local teacher going above and beyond.

Harrogate Mumbler are now asking for local parents & carers to nominate their favourites in each “Mumbler Loves Local” category & send in messages of support & thanks. Harrogate Mumbler will then publish the nominees and all of the lovely comments during the month of July.

This year is not about winning, it’s about spreading messages of support & goodwill to all local family-related businesses and individuals in the Harrogate & Knaresborough region.

Evie Skaith, Communties Champion at Harrogate Mumbler said: We love our local community, it’s why we do what we do. We want to show our support and love to everyone that makes a difference in our town and we think these Awards are a great way of doing so. Parents and carers are able to tell those businesses that are having a tough time that they miss them & why they are so fantastic. Parents can use the awards to publicly thank key workers & teachers. Our hope is that these heartfelt messages of support will provide a real boost to those who are nominated.

All businesses and individuals that receive 5 or more nominations will be included in the celebration blogs in July.







Nominations are open now and will close at midnight on 30 June 2020.

Visit https://harrogate.mumbler.co.uk/awards/ to find out more & make your nomination.

The 9 Harrogate Mumbler Loves Local award categories are:

We Missed You

This award is aimed at businesses that had to completely shut whilst we’ve been on lockdown.

We Miss Your Face

This award is aimed at recognising an individual that hasn’t been able to work whilst we’ve been on lockdown (a business owner, a member of staff, a helper or volunteer)

We’d Have Been Lost Without You

This Award is for businesses or organisations that have stayed open in some form during lockdown, or even adapted their old businesses

Star School

This award is to recognise schools that have gone above and beyond whilst on lockdown

Star Teacher or Child carer

This award is for teachers, teaching assistants and child carers that have gone above and beyond whilst on lockdown

Welcome Back

This award is to recognise the schools, nurseries, childminders, nannies or childcare settings that have re-opened or have been looking after key workers kids and have been doing it brilliantly.

Virtual Class or On-line Activity or Event

This award is specifically for classes, groups and organisations that have gone online

Lockdown Local Hero

This could be a person, a business, a group of people. Basically anyone that has done something amazing during lockdown

The Rainbow Award

This category is open to any business, group or individual based in the Harrogate or Knaresborough area who doesn’t fit into any of the other categories but who deserves to be recognised.