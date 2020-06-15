Harrogate and District Soroptimists welcome their Federation President at Zoom meeting

Please share the news













Harrogate and District Soroptimists were delighted and honoured to welcome Federation President Isobel Smith to their weekly Virtual Coffee morning on 10 June 2020.

Isobel spoke about the Federation activities including the Federation two-year project, ‘Empowering Girls in Nepal’. Also, the appeal for a new eye-catching statue on the Federation plot in the National Arboretum.

Club members provided Isobel an insight into our Club activities including action to support NHS and care staff during the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and the local womens refuge. The Club continues to meet virtually, and a buddying system ensures we stay in contact with each other.

Club President Sandra Frier said: It was a fantastic opportunity for our members to ‘meet’ President Isobel and to share with her how Harrogate & District Soroptimists have been supporting our local communities over the last few months.

The Club is part of a global network of women making a difference to the lives of others.

About SI Harrogate and District

Soroptimist International is a leading global women’s voluntary organisation. It has close to 80,000 members in more than 3,000 Clubs in over 100 countries around the world. The Federation of Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI) has members in more than 320 clubs in 29 countries including the British Isles, Asia, the Caribbean and Malta.