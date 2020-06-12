UK Government supports the wages of 25,200 jobs across Harrogate

Please share the news











Last Updated on 12 June 2020 at 11:54am

Since the launch of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), the UK Government has supported the wages of 25,200 jobs in Harrogate.

The CJRS and SEISS were announced by the Chancellor, and are run by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), as part of a package of support measures for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Businesses have furloughed 19,000 jobs in Harrogate, up to 31 May 2020, since the CJRS was launched on 20 April 2020. This is to help UK employers who have been severely affected by coronavirus to retain their employees and protect the UK economy.

An announcement was made on 12 May 2020 that the scheme will run until the end of October to continue the support for jobs and businesses as people return to work.

The SEISS was rolled out ahead of schedule in May and has financially supported 6,200 self-employed individuals in Harrogate who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and paid grants worth a total of £19,300,000 up to 31 May 2020.

On 29 May 2020, the Chancellor announced an extension to this scheme. Those eligible to claim the SEISS grant will be able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,750.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: The UK Government is doing everything we can to protect jobs and businesses in the North of England and across the UK during the crisis. Our unprecedented job retention and self-employment support schemes have supported the livelihoods of millions and will help ensure our recovery is as swift as possible.