North Yorkshire’s birth registration service resumes 

Last Updated on 11 June 2020 at 6:24pm

The birth registration service across North Yorkshire has resumed with new rules in place to maintain social distancing and to impose extra hygiene measures.

Register offices have now reopened by appointment only. Registrations will begin for babies born in North Yorkshire up to and including 30 April 2020, or babies born to North Yorkshire residents at James Cook or York District Hospital up to and including 30 April 2020. For further details please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/birth

Registrations for all births will be open as soon as possible and this is likely to be towards the end of June. Please check the website for further announcements.

The Richmond and Selby offices will remain closed until the necessary safety precautions are in place.

Government guidelines around the coronavirus restrictions mean baby naming ceremonies and changes to birth records are still suspended.

For those who are married, only the mother or father should attend without children except the baby if necessary. If unmarried, both will have to attend, but without children when possible. If children must attend, the other partner will either wait, with the children, outside in the car or in the waiting area. Only one person will be allowed in the interview room at any one time.

The new safety measures include desk screens, card payment only and hand sanitation stations will be available for visitors. Social distancing will be maintained at all times.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Customer Engagement, said: We are sure that parents and carers will welcome the resumption of birth registrations. Please be assured that our offices are equipped with suitable safety measures, and new rules are here to keep everybody safe. If you’re waiting to register a baby I would request your patience while we are working in these unprecedented circumstances.

