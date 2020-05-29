Harrogate Homeless Project welcomes new Chairman, Geoff Webber
Cllr Geoff Webber

Local charities supported

Each year North Yorkshire County Councillors are able to nominate local causes to be supported from a Locality Budget.

Cllr Geoff Webber (Bilton & Nidd Gorge) has chosen to support the Harrogate Homeless Project with £5,000 and Harrogate & Craven Citizen’s Advice Emergency Assistance Fund with £2,500.

Cllr Geoff Webber commented:

Although the government and local authorities have made huge efforts to alleviate distress during the pandemic, there will always be some people not covered by relief schemes.

I hope that the grants from my allowance will go some way to helping those people in desperate circumstances.




