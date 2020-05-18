More household waste recycling centres re-open

Please share the news













Following the successful opening of 14 North Yorkshire household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) on 6 and 14 May, five more will re-open on Tuesday 19 May.

The next five household waste recycling centres to reopen are:

Malton, Pasture Lane, Malton, YO17 6BT

Northallerton, Yafforth Road, Northallerton, DL7 0LG

Ripon, Dallamires Crescent, Dallamires Lane, Ripon, HG4 1TT

Tadcaster, Station Road Industrial Estate, Tadcaster, LS24 9SG

Wombleton, Cockerhill Lane, Wombleton, YO62 7RJ

For safety reasons, NYCC are unable to reopen Harrogate Stonefall at this time because of difficulties managing highway safety. This is under review with an aim to open as soon as it is safe for both public and staff.







All 20 of the County Council’s HWRCs closed temporarily in March in response to Government restrictions to protect the public during the Covid-19 pandemic. North Yorkshire County Council are working hard to reopen sites in a safe and controlled manner.

Cllr Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: It is great to see all but one of the sites reopening, and I would like to thank the North Yorkshire residents for their understanding, and for playing their part by continuing to recycle and dispose of their waste responsibly and only visiting the sites when they can’t store their waste at home. All the sites that have reopened so far have been managed well by our contractor Yorwaste with new controls to keep the public and staff safe. We would like to remind residents that we are currently unable to accept trailers or commercial customers at any of the sites.

Social distancing must be observed, with people remaining at least two metres apart at all times.

Hand sanitising facilities at sites are limited, so people are advised to wear gloves on site and are reminded to wash their hands before and after attending an HWRC.

Please visit the website for all the details regarding opening times and days. Restrictions are in place for some vehicles and types of waste so please check before you set off.