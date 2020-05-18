Commuters keep clear of rail network this morning

Please share the news













Last Updated on 18 May 2020 at 9:13am

There were very few commuters at Harrogate Railway Station this morning – 18 May 2020.

Government advice is to work from home if you can, or return to work if it is safe to do so.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has also urged people to travel by car, rather than public transport.

Northern Rail has also said that they will be running a reduced capacity to allow social distancing and their services should only be used for essential travel.







Hornbeam Park stop at 7:30am had just a single car in the car park, with around 4 people waiting to travel towards Harrogate and the platform clear for trains heading towards Leeds (although there had been a train shortly before)

It was a similar story at Harrogate Railway Station with no cars in the car park. No commuters alighted from the 7:53 from Leeds and the 8:15 towards Leeds had around 6 passengers join the service.