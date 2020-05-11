Wellspring launches one-day lockdown challenge to raise funds for mental health

Please share the news











8 Shares

Last Updated on 11 May 2020 at 7:05pm

Harrogate mental health charity, Wellspring, has launched an urgent appeal to raise funds, as an increasing number of people are suffering from mental health problems during lockdown.

Based in Starbeck’s High Street, they have 17 years’ experience of providing professional, affordable counselling and support to people in emotional distress.

Wellspring’s Executive Director Emily Fullarton explained: With fundraising events cancelled and our overall capacity reduced, we need your help now, more than ever, to provide life-saving support to people with mental health issues. We were already annually supporting over 700 children, young people and adults, suffering from emotional distress. Sadly many more local people will suffer from poor mental health, as an outcome of the difficulties they face in this time of lockdown. These worries include loss of loved ones, anxiety, damaging home life situations, financial challenges, uncertainty and depression. A recent survey by the Office of National Statistics tellingly revealed that people in lockdown are more worried about their mental wellbeing than their general health.

As a result Wellspring has launched a One-Day Lockdown Challenge.

The charity is asking you to:

Stay home and stay awake for 24 hours! Read about 13-year-old Joe Lepine who inspired this campaign below.

Give up something unhealthy for 24 hours – whether it’s alcohol, sugary snacks, comfort food or TV

Walk, run, do star jumps. Staying physically fit also keeps us mentally well. Could you do 100 star-jumps every hour of the day? Or walk or run for 6, 12 or 24 hours in your garden or round your neighbourhood in the space of 1 week? But please remember to follow government guidelines.

Or get creative and come up with your own one-day lockdown challenge for 6, 12 or 24 hours!

Emily said: It only takes a few mins to set up a Facebook Fundraiser or Virgin Money Giving page. Don’t think you can do it? Be inspired by Joe’s story. Joe set out to raise £200 for Wellspring by staying awake for 24 hours. Due to his friends’ and family’s generosity, he actually raised over £2000. Meanwhile, another Wellspring supporter Sarah James, her husband and two daughters did a 6 hour karaoke marathon last week raising £750.

If you simply want to support others, follow them on Facebook to hear all about people taking on the lockdown challenge and support them through the donate button, or click to a blog on our website www.wellspringtherapy.co.uk

If you want to keep it simple, and donate to our general COVID-19 fund, please text WSHOPE to 70085 to donate £5.

Emily said: If you can help, thank you so much for helping us to support those struggling in our community. Together we can bring hope and healing to many.

To keep in touch with Wellspring please email Emily Fullarton or Ella Green at communications@wellspringtherapy.co.uk to let them know how your challenges are going.