Last Updated on 7 May 2020 at 9:52pm

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 38-year-old man was found dead in Harrogate.

The victim had suffered a head injury and was found dead at a property on Butler Road in Harrogate in the early hours of 7 May 2020.

The two arrested men, aged 46 and 40, were also arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both men remain in police custody at this time.

Reference number 12200075606.