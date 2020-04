Please share the news













Last Updated on 26 April 2020 at 2:09pm

You thought Bed Race was completely over for this year. You thought 13 June 2020 would be just another day. But the Knaresborough Lions aren’t taking this lying down.

We may not be able to gather in crowds on the streets, or take part in the legendary race itself – but something is coming…

More to follow soon at the new Knaresborough Lions websites: knaresboroughlions.org/news