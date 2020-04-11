Two Harrogate teenagers arrested on suspicion of drugs offences

Please share the news













At around 5pm on 9 April 2020 a 17-year-old and 19-year-old were seen to run off when they spotted a police officer.

Officers found the 19-year-old a short time later on Stray Rein and recovered an object from undergrowth near a railway track believed to have been discarded by him. The object turned out to be a 9in knife inside a sheath. Officers also seized herbal matter, believed to be cannabis and an amount of cash found in his possession.

The 17-year-old who also ran from the police was arrested a short time later on Stray Rein and found in possession of £400 in cash and keys to a car parked nearby that had driven off from police officers earlier that day.

The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing a knife. The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

They were both released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.