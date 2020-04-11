Harrogate police
Four men arrested in the Yorkshire Dales on suspicion of supplying drugs

Four men from West Yorkshire were arrested in the Yorkshire Dales on suspicion of supplying drugs on Friday afternoon (10 April)

Officers on patrol in the Malham area stopped to speak to the occupants of a black Audi that drove off as the officers approached it.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Malham Rakes a short time later, the occupants having fled from the vehicle.

Nearby, officers found a discarded bag containing small bags of white powder, believed to be cocaine, and inside the car, they recovered more small bags containing suspected cannabis.

Officers found the suspects in Malham village a short time later and arrested them on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

All four remain in police custody.

The arrested men are all aged in their 20s and are from Shipley and Keighley areas.








