ONS statistics released for week ending 27 March show a 10% increase on average deaths

The Office of National Statistics compile statistics of all UK deaths and deaths that are attributed to COVID-19.

Statistics for the week ending 27 March 2020 have been released this morning.

The data below is the overall death rate in the UK by week, showing overall deaths, average deaths based on the last 5-years and the deaths attributed to COVID-19.

A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition.

Week Ending UK deaths Average UK deaths, previous 5 years Covid-19 deaths
3 Jan 20 12,254 12,175 0
10 Jan 20 14,058 13,822 0
17 Jan 20 12,990 13,216 0
24 Jan 20 11,856 12,760 0
31 Jan 20 11,612 12,206 0
7 Feb 20 10,986 11,925 0
14 Feb 20 10,944 11,627 0
21 Feb 20 10,841 11,548 0
28 Feb 20 10,816 11,183 0
6 Mar 20 10,895 11,498 0
13 Mar 20 11,019 11,205 5
20 Mar 20 10,645 10,573 103
27 Mar 20 11,141 10,130 539






Week ending 13-Mar-20 20-Mar-20 27-Mar-20
Total Deaths 5 103 539
Deaths by age group
Under 1 year 0 0 0
01-14 0 0 0
15-44 0 1 8
45-64 1 6 63
65-74 1 20 99
75-84 3 31 181
85+ 0 45 188
Deaths by age group – Male
Under 1 year 0 0 0
01-14 0 0 0
15-44 0 0 6
45-64 1 3 40
65-74 0 13 68
75-84 1 19 118
85+ 0 27 101
Deaths by age group – Female
Under 1 year 0 0 0
01-14 0 0 0
15-44 0 1 2
45-64 0 3 23
65-74 1 7 31
75-84 2 12 63
85+ 0 18 87
Deaths by region of usual residence
North East 0 1 15
North West 1 12 60
Yorkshire and The Humber 0 5 12
East Midlands 0 3 24
West Midlands 2 14 67
East 0 3 12
London 0 44 237
South East 2 17 69
South West 0 1 19
Wales 0 2 21

 








