ONS statistics released for week ending 27 March show a 10% increase on average deaths

The Office of National Statistics compile statistics of all UK deaths and deaths that are attributed to COVID-19.

Statistics for the week ending 27 March 2020 have been released this morning.

The data below is the overall death rate in the UK by week, showing overall deaths, average deaths based on the last 5-years and the deaths attributed to COVID-19.

A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition.

Week Ending UK deaths Average UK deaths, previous 5 years Covid-19 deaths 3 Jan 20 12,254 12,175 0 10 Jan 20 14,058 13,822 0 17 Jan 20 12,990 13,216 0 24 Jan 20 11,856 12,760 0 31 Jan 20 11,612 12,206 0 7 Feb 20 10,986 11,925 0 14 Feb 20 10,944 11,627 0 21 Feb 20 10,841 11,548 0 28 Feb 20 10,816 11,183 0 6 Mar 20 10,895 11,498 0 13 Mar 20 11,019 11,205 5 20 Mar 20 10,645 10,573 103 27 Mar 20 11,141 10,130 539















Week ending 13-Mar-20 20-Mar-20 27-Mar-20 Total Deaths 5 103 539 Deaths by age group Under 1 year 0 0 0 01-14 0 0 0 15-44 0 1 8 45-64 1 6 63 65-74 1 20 99 75-84 3 31 181 85+ 0 45 188 Deaths by age group – Male Under 1 year 0 0 0 01-14 0 0 0 15-44 0 0 6 45-64 1 3 40 65-74 0 13 68 75-84 1 19 118 85+ 0 27 101 Deaths by age group – Female Under 1 year 0 0 0 01-14 0 0 0 15-44 0 1 2 45-64 0 3 23 65-74 1 7 31 75-84 2 12 63 85+ 0 18 87 Deaths by region of usual residence North East 0 1 15 North West 1 12 60 Yorkshire and The Humber 0 5 12 East Midlands 0 3 24 West Midlands 2 14 67 East 0 3 12 London 0 44 237 South East 2 17 69 South West 0 1 19 Wales 0 2 21