ONS statistics released for week ending 27 March show a 10% increase on average deaths

The Office of National Statistics compile statistics of all UK deaths and deaths that are attributed to COVID-19.
Statistics for the week ending 27 March 2020 have been released this morning.
The data below is the overall death rate in the UK by week, showing overall deaths, average deaths based on the last 5-years and the deaths attributed to COVID-19.
A death is attributed to COVID-19 if it is suspected and even if there is another underlying condition.
|Week Ending
|UK deaths
|Average UK deaths, previous 5 years
|Covid-19 deaths
|3 Jan 20
|12,254
|12,175
|0
|10 Jan 20
|14,058
|13,822
|0
|17 Jan 20
|12,990
|13,216
|0
|24 Jan 20
|11,856
|12,760
|0
|31 Jan 20
|11,612
|12,206
|0
|7 Feb 20
|10,986
|11,925
|0
|14 Feb 20
|10,944
|11,627
|0
|21 Feb 20
|10,841
|11,548
|0
|28 Feb 20
|10,816
|11,183
|0
|6 Mar 20
|10,895
|11,498
|0
|13 Mar 20
|11,019
|11,205
|5
|20 Mar 20
|10,645
|10,573
|103
|27 Mar 20
|11,141
|10,130
|539
|Week ending
|13-Mar-20
|20-Mar-20
|27-Mar-20
|Total Deaths
|5
|103
|539
|Deaths by age group
|Under 1 year
|0
|0
|0
|01-14
|0
|0
|0
|15-44
|0
|1
|8
|45-64
|1
|6
|63
|65-74
|1
|20
|99
|75-84
|3
|31
|181
|85+
|0
|45
|188
|Deaths by age group – Male
|Under 1 year
|0
|0
|0
|01-14
|0
|0
|0
|15-44
|0
|0
|6
|45-64
|1
|3
|40
|65-74
|0
|13
|68
|75-84
|1
|19
|118
|85+
|0
|27
|101
|Deaths by age group – Female
|Under 1 year
|0
|0
|0
|01-14
|0
|0
|0
|15-44
|0
|1
|2
|45-64
|0
|3
|23
|65-74
|1
|7
|31
|75-84
|2
|12
|63
|85+
|0
|18
|87
|Deaths by region of usual residence
|North East
|0
|1
|15
|North West
|1
|12
|60
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|0
|5
|12
|East Midlands
|0
|3
|24
|West Midlands
|2
|14
|67
|East
|0
|3
|12
|London
|0
|44
|237
|South East
|2
|17
|69
|South West
|0
|1
|19
|Wales
|0
|2
|21