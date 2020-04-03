Do any of these items belong to you?

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for recent burglary victims in the county to come forward if they recognise these stolen items.

Most of the items were recovered by Border Police in Chile or at Heathrow Airport between December 2019 and February 2020.

Officers in North Yorkshire are investigating whether they are connected to recent burglaries which occurred in the Barlby, Hemingbrough, Copmanthorpe, Colburn, Bedale and Harrogate areas which occurred between December 2019 and February 2020.

If you recognise any of the items pictured, which include watches, jewellery, handbags and diamonds, or if you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and asking for David Pegg. You can also email david.pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12190227568 when providing any information.

A number of other forces within the country are investigating whether the recovered jewellery is linked to burglaries in their area.