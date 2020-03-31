MP comments, but Nightingale Hospital at Harrogate Convention Centre not confirmed

Although it is being reported that the Harrogate Convention Centre will be used as a Nightingale Hospital to fight Coronavirus, it hasn’t been formally confirmed by the Government that it will be.

Andrew Jones MP said:

The fight against the coronavirus outbreak is a national endeavour and I am proud that Harrogate is playing its full part in that fight.

The Convention Centre provides versatile space in a well connected location that has proved itself over decades. It has been successfully used for high profile, high security sensitive functions, and I believe these factors will have been important in the government and NHS deciding we should host a Nightingale Hospital.

This is the biggest crisis to face out nation since the second world war. The biggest thing we can all do to help is to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. In our area it is great that we have gone further and are playing an important role in the wider national effort.