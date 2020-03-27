Parking enforcement relaxed to help key workers and people at home

Please share the news











Parking enforcement is being relaxed across North Yorkshire to support key workers and people who are working from home or self-isolating.

This approach will apply to both on-street parking, which is managed by North Yorkshire County Council, and off-street parking, which is managed by district and borough councils.

Instead, enforcement will focus on those drivers who park in an unsafe or obstructive way. Enforcement is administered for authorities across the county by Harrogate Borough Council and Scarborough Borough Council.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: We’re taking this approach, with our partners, to help key workers, such as health and social care staff, to park as near as possible to their place of work to help them to provide the vital services we need now and to exempt them of any parking charges or time restrictions. The move will also help residents to park outside their homes while working from home or self-isolating.

In line with Government guidance, key workers are asked to display clearly in their vehicles the appropriate evidence of their role, such as photocopies of their work pass with sensitive information removed, a letter of evidence from their employer or other existing health care permit.

Cllr Mackenzie added: Despite these relaxations, motorists must still adhere to parking restrictions such as double yellow lines and ensure they do not cause an obstruction or create a hazard. We must maintain access for emergency services and public transport at all times, as well as ensuring the overall safety of those still using the highway network.







