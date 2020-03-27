New senior appointment at LHL Group Harrogate office

Please share the news











2 Shares

Property and construction consultants, LHL Group, has extended its Harrogate team with the appointment of chartered building surveyor and project manager, Paul Halliday.

Paul Halliday, who lives in Harrogate, has more than 30 years’ construction industry experience and joins LHL Group after 15 years with a large Leeds firm.

After starting out as an apprentice plumber and heating engineer, he gained a BSc (Hons) Building Surveying Classification in 1998 and became a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

His main expertise is in projects and contract administration and legislative compliance works, including building surveys, Equality Act surveys and fire integrity work for commercial and public sector clients in Yorkshire and across large property portfolios nationwide.

Paul said: I am extremely pleased to be joining LHL Group. This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen the existing team and grow our presence in the Harrogate district. LHL has an excellent reputation within the construction industry and I am proud to have joined the business. My main aim is to establish myself in Harrogate and help move our office here forward. As an RICS APC Building Surveying assessor, I’m also looking forward to developing junior members of the team to assist their careers within LHL and the wider construction industry.

LHL Group managing director, Richard Hampshire said: In spite of Brexit uncertainty, we remain very busy. Paul Halliday is an experienced property sector professional and we are pleased to have him in our Harrogate team.

LHL Group, which has 33 staff and works on a wide range of commercial, residential, industrial and heritage projects throughout the North, has offices in York, Hull, Harrogate and Doncaster.